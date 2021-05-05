Utah artists: Here’s how your artwork could show up in 2 Salt Lake City locations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Artists from Utah or any of the western states are encouraged to submit letters of interest and qualifications to create public artwork for two new Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control facilities in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Public Art Program of the Division of Arts and Museums, in association with the Division of Facilities and Construction Management and DABC, is looking for artists interested in creating site-specific or existing art for DABC facilities in downtown Salt Lake City and on Foothill Boulevard.

The DABC Art Selection Committee is interested in considering public artwork that draws inspiration or context from the community of Salt Lake City, the services offered by DABC, the architecture, and/or the magnificent Utah landscape, to name a few examples.

The full description and how to apply is available here.

The deadline for sending in material from interested artists is 11:59 p.m. MST on June 7. Applications may be submitted online at callforentry.org.

Officials added that the Public Art Program was created by the Utah State Legislature in 1985 with the passage of the Percent-for-Art-Act. This statute allows for 1% of construction costs for new or remodeled state facilities to be added to the project for the commissioning or acquisition of art that is site-specific to the facility and community.