Utah antibody team deploys into long term facilities

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health deploys their monoclonal antibody strike team, Saturday.
On January 16, The Utah Department of Health’s antibody strike team deploys for the first time into long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks at the direction of Governor Spencer Cox.
“At the direction of @SpencerJCox, our monoclonal antibody strike team deployed for the 1st time today to long-term care facilities that are experiencing #COVID19 outbreaks,” they tweet.
“These teams respond to facilities with #COVID19 cases to administer these life-saving treatments,” they share.
According to officials, monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm.
“Each team consists of 2 nurses, 2 medics, and other healthcare providers from the UDOH and the @UTNationalGuard. These teams will administer 25 infusions at 5 different long-term care facilities today alone,” they conclude.