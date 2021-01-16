Utah antibody team deploys into long term facilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health deploys their monoclonal antibody strike team, Saturday.

On January 16, The Utah Department of Health’s antibody strike team deploys for the first time into long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks at the direction of Governor Spencer Cox.

“At the direction of @SpencerJCox, our monoclonal antibody strike team deployed for the 1st time today to long-term care facilities that are experiencing #COVID19 outbreaks,” they tweet.

“These teams respond to facilities with #COVID19 cases to administer these life-saving treatments,” they share.

According to officials, monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from attaching to human cells, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm.

“Each team consists of 2 nurses, 2 medics, and other healthcare providers from the UDOH and the @UTNationalGuard. These teams will administer 25 infusions at 5 different long-term care facilities today alone,” they conclude.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Transfer of Power

FULL COVERAGE: Transfer of Power