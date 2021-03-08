WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

Utah announces new State Court Administrator

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials give name to a new State Court Administrator, Monday.

On March 8, the Utah Judiciary team writes:

Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant announced today that Ron Gordon has been appointed as the new State Court Administrator for the Utah Judiciary.”

According to the team, Gordon’s role is effective June 1, 2021.

“Mr. Gordon has been a proven asset and reliable legal leader for Utah. His wealth of knowledge and experience in the legal field and justice system will make him an ideal administrator for the courts,” states Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant.

Officials say, beginning in 2017, Gordon served as General Counsel for Governor Gary R. Herbert and he continued in that role under Governor Spencer J. Cox.

They go to include that Gordon also served as Executive Director of the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice from 2009 – 2017, and Director of the Utah Sentencing Commission from 2002 – 2005, and was a coordinator for the Salt Lake County Justice Advisory Council.

Gordon received his Juris Doctor from the University of Utah College of Law in 1998, and bachelor’s degree in 1995.

“I am grateful to the Utah Supreme Court and the Judicial Council for this extraordinary opportunity,” Gordon shares. “There is no better judicial system in the world, and I am honored to join the wonderful people in the Utah Judiciary.”

Gordon will replace Hon. Mary T. Noonan, who has served as State Court Administrator since December 2018.

