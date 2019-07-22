Utah Animal Rights Coalition protests Days of ’47 Rodeo

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Days of ’47 drew a different kind of crowd than usual Saturday. This year protestors from the Utah Animal Rights Coalition gathered outside the Utah State Fairgrounds to protest the rodeo’s treatment of animals.

“UARC is here protesting to send a message to the cowardly cowboys that are inside beating up baby animals–the society is changing and cruelty to animals for animals is no longer going to be tolerated,” said Jeremy Beckham, Executive Director of UARC.

Beckham also added that he thought it was wrong of Governor Herbert to call the event “one of the funnest weeks in Utah,” because he says rodeos are abusive toward cows and horses.

The protest was held peacefully and had about 15 people in attendance.

