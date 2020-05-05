Utah among the most accident-prone boating states in the nation according to BTS data

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new report from boatsafe.com using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) shows that Utah is among the most accident-prone boating states in the nation.

The map above is based upon data from the BTS while looking at the number of accidents (causing injury, death or property damage) per 100,000 registered watercraft.

Nevada is the most accident-prone boating state with 129.49 accidents per 100,000 registered watercraft. Utah ranks second with 126.15 accidents per 100,000 registered watercraft.

Other accident-prone boating states include Arizona, New Jersey, New Mexico, Maryland and Rhode Island.

The safest boating states were Vermont, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

What others are clicking on: