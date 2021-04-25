Utah alum scores 6 Oscar nominations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah alum is making history after waking up to multiple Oscar nominations for his film.

According to the University of Utah, Lee Isaac Chung a MFA alumnus scored six Oscar nominations for film Minari, including best picture.

“The film, which Chung wrote and directed, follows the life of David, a 7-year-old Korean American boy in the 1980’s who is faced with new surroundings when his family moves to rural Arkansas and his Korean grandmother joins them in the United States,” the university writes.

According to the school, the film draws on Chung’s own background and childhood memories.

Anyone wanting to watch the film can currently stream it on all streaming sites or check it out in any theater statewide.