(ABC4) – Over the last 20 years, a disturbing trend emerged: All 50 states have seen a significant increase in alcohol-related deaths. Only Washington D.C. saw a decrease in death rates.
Besides more obvious alcohol-related deaths like alcohol poisoning or drunk-driving accidents, prolonged heavy alcohol use can cause a range of health problems, which can lead to death. Liver cirrhosis, which develops over years, is a common condition among those who drink heavily. Excessive drinking causes damage to the liver, which causes a buildup of scar tissue, rather than living tissue, in the organ. The effects of cirrhosis are largely irreversible and can lead to liver failure and death.
Alcohol use can also raise the risk of developing cancer. The most common alcohol-related cancers are throat and mouth, liver, esophagus, breast, colon, and rectum. When the body breaks down alcohol, it becomes a chemical called acetaldehyde. This chemical can damage DNA, which can lead to cells growing out of control, resulting in the creation of a tumor. Some alcoholic drinks may also contain carcinogens like asbestos fibers, hydrocarbons, and nitrosamines.
To slow the increasing number of deaths, the CDC created a state funding program to build public health infrastructures aimed at preventing excessive alcohol use. The CDC also partnered with health care networks to improve alcohol screenings and interventions.
To determine how alcohol-related deaths have changed in every state over 20 years, Zinnia Health examined data between 2000 and 2020 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC considers alcohol-induced deaths as any reported deaths caused by alcohol use—whether dependent or non-dependent—and accidental alcohol poisonings. For every state, 2020 statistics are provided, including the number of alcohol-related deaths, how this figure compares per 100,000 people, the state population that year according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the 20-year percent change for all three of these statistics.
Alabama
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 569 deaths (up 139.1% from 2000)
– 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 114.8% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 4,921,532 (up 10.7% from 2000)
Alaska
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 242 deaths (up 137.3% from 2000)
– 33.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 103.1% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 731,158 (up 16.6% from 2000)
Arizona
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,578 deaths (up 234.3% from 2000)
– 21.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 131.5% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 7,421,401 (up 44.6% from 2000)
Arkansas
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 382 deaths (up 238.1% from 2000)
– 12.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 3,030,522 (up 13.4% from 2000)
California
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 6,193 deaths (up 81.8% from 2000)
– 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 55.4% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 39,368,078 (up 16.2% from 2000)
Colorado
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,568 deaths (up 251.6% from 2000)
– 27.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 159.6% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 5,807,719 (up 35.0% from 2000)
Connecticut
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 552 deaths (up 183.1% from 2000)
– 15.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 171.9% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 3,557,006 (up 4.4% from 2000)
Delaware
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 133 deaths (up 160.8% from 2000)
– 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 107.7% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 986,809 (up 25.9% from 2000)
Florida
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 3,419 deaths (up 155.0% from 2000)
– 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 86.9% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 21,733,312 (up 36.0% from 2000)
Georgia
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,186 deaths (up 142.5% from 2000)
– 11.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 85.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 10,710,017 (up 30.8% from 2000)
Hawaii
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 131 deaths (up 244.7% from 2000)
– 9.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,407,006 (up 16.1% from 2000)
Idaho
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 349 deaths (up 232.4% from 2000)
– 19.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 135.8% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,826,913 (up 41.2% from 2000)
Illinois
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,543 deaths (up 174.1% from 2000)
– 12.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 173.3% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 12,587,530 (up 1.4% from 2000)
Indiana
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,027 deaths (up 196.0% from 2000)
– 15.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 166.7% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 6,754,953 (up 11.1% from 2000)
Iowa
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 524 deaths (up 288.1% from 2000)
– 16.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 260.9% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 3,163,561 (up 8.1% from 2000)
Kansas
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 489 deaths (up 256.9% from 2000)
– 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 229.4% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 2,913,805 (up 8.4% from 2000)
Kentucky
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 738 deaths (up 180.6% from 2000)
– 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 153.8% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 4,477,251 (up 10.8% from 2000)
Louisiana
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 443 deaths (up 98.7% from 2000)
– 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 90.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 4,645,318 (up 3.9% from 2000)
Maine
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 286 deaths (up 194.8% from 2000)
– 21.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 178.9% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,350,141 (up 5.9% from 2000)
Maryland
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 600 deaths (up 104.1% from 2000)
– 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 76.8% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 6,055,802 (up 14.3% from 2000)
Massachusetts
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,006 deaths (up 195.0% from 2000)
– 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 170.4% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 6,893,574 (up 8.6% from 2000)
Michigan
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,610 deaths (up 137.1% from 2000)
– 16.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 138.2% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 9,966,555 (up 0.3% from 2000)
Minnesota
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,065 deaths (up 232.8% from 2000)
– 18.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 189.2% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 5,657,342 (up 15.0% from 2000)
Mississippi
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 395 deaths (up 135.1% from 2000)
– 13.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 125.4% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 2,966,786 (up 4.3% from 2000)
Missouri
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 791 deaths (up 141.2% from 2000)
– 12.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 118.6% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 6,151,548 (up 9.9% from 2000)
Montana
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 299 deaths (up 273.8% from 2000)
– 27.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 211.2% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,080,577 (up 19.8% from 2000)
Nebraska
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 383 deaths (up 447.1% from 2000)
– 19.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 382.9% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,937,552 (up 13.2% from 2000)
Nevada
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 714 deaths (up 229.0% from 2000)
– 22.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 109.2% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 3,138,259 (up 57.0% from 2000)
New Hampshire
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 226 deaths (up 148.4% from 2000)
– 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 123.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,366,275 (up 10.6% from 2000)
New Jersey
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 861 deaths (up 68.8% from 2000)
– 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 8,882,371 (up 5.6% from 2000)
New Mexico
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 925 deaths (up 170.5% from 2000)
– 43.9 deaths per 100,000 people (up 133.5% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 2,106,319 (up 15.8% from 2000)
New York
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,883 deaths (up 62.5% from 2000)
– 9.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 59.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 19,336,776 (up 1.9% from 2000)
North Carolina
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,392 deaths (up 100.3% from 2000)
– 13.1 deaths per 100,000 people (up 52.3% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 10,600,823 (up 31.7% from 2000)
North Dakota
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 178 deaths (up 263.3% from 2000)
– 23.3 deaths per 100,000 people (up 206.6% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 765,309 (up 19.2% from 2000)
Ohio
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,599 deaths (up 173.3% from 2000)
– 13.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 163.5% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 11,693,217 (up 3.0% from 2000)
Oklahoma
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 737 deaths (up 216.3% from 2000)
– 18.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 172.1% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 3,980,783 (up 15.4% from 2000)
Oregon
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,134 deaths (up 263.5% from 2000)
– 26.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 193.4% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 4,241,507 (up 24.0% from 2000)
Pennsylvania
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,272 deaths (up 170.1% from 2000)
– 10.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 163.2% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 12,783,254 (up 4.1% from 2000)
Rhode Island
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 205 deaths (up 166.2% from 2000)
– 19.4 deaths per 100,000 people (up 165.8% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,057,125 (up 0.8% from 2000)
South Carolina
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 878 deaths (up 90.5% from 2000)
– 16.8 deaths per 100,000 people (up 46.1% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 5,218,040 (up 30.1% from 2000)
South Dakota
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 271 deaths (up 292.8% from 2000)
– 30.4 deaths per 100,000 people (up 234.1% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 892,717 (up 18.3% from 2000)
Tennessee
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,250 deaths (up 221.3% from 2000)
– 18.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 167.6% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 6,886,834 (up 21.0% from 2000)
Texas
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 3,298 deaths (up 176.9% from 2000)
– 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 96.5% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 29,360,759 (up 40.8% from 2000)
Utah
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 414 deaths (up 266.4% from 2000)
– 12.7 deaths per 100,000 people (up 149.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 3,249,879 (up 45.5% from 2000)
Vermont
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 126 deaths (up 231.6% from 2000)
– 20.2 deaths per 100,000 people (up 225.8% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 623,347 (up 2.4% from 2000)
Virginia
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 996 deaths (up 178.2% from 2000)
– 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 127.5% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 8,590,563 (up 21.4% from 2000)
Washington
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,506 deaths (up 187.4% from 2000)
– 19.6 deaths per 100,000 people (up 120.2% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 7,693,612 (up 30.5% from 2000)
Washington D.C.
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 87 deaths (down 23.0% from 2000)
– 12.2 deaths per 100,000 people (down 38.4% from 2000)
West Virginia
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 304 deaths (up 108.2% from 2000)
– 17.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 109.9% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 1,784,787 (down 1.3% from 2000)
Wisconsin
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 1,077 deaths (up 172.7% from 2000)
– 18.5 deaths per 100,000 people (up 150.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 5,832,655 (up 8.7% from 2000)
Wyoming
2020 alcohol-related death stats:
– 227 deaths (up 254.7% from 2000)
– 39.0 deaths per 100,000 people (up 200.0% from 2000)
– 2020 state population: 582,328 (up 17.9% from 2000)
