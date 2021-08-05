Utah Airbnb in a cave ranked one of the quirkiest rentals

BOULDER, Utah (ABC4) – Utahns and the state’s visitors are well aware of some of the unique landscapes you can find in the Beehive State.

From the “goblins” in Goblin Valley State Park to the hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Tooele County, Utah is graced with some curious landscapes.

In addition to Utah’s out-of-this-world landscapes, you can find unique places to stay. There is this riverfront cabin in Kamas owned by Dean Martin’s granddaughter, a fantasy treehouse in Nephi, the Running Deer Tipi in Panguitch, and a stunning cave that just made Airbnb’s list for top roadside curiosities.

The BedrocK Homestead Grand Staircase Escalante in Boulder gives you the chance to sleep in a cave.

Staying at the Airbnb rental, located on a working farm, also gives you the opportunity to hike to the top of the cave to enjoy views of the surrounding desert, the stars above, and the sunrise.

To book your stay at the BedrocK Homestead, click here.

This is not a sponsored post.