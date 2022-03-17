HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – The 2022 lineup for the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show has been announced.

Event organizers for the show, which takes place from June 25-26, says the show will feature military and civilian aerial acts including the following:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

• U.S. Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team

• U.S. Army Golden Knights

• U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Legacy Flight

• Jeff Boerboon

• Gregory “Wired” Colyer

• Bill Stein Air Shows

• Bob Freeman

• Rob Holland

• Brad Wursten

• Matt Younkin

• Buck Roetman

• Yellow Thunder

• Shockwave Truck

• Mini Jet Air Shows

• Vampire Air Shows

• Mark Peterson

• FacePay Air Demonstration

• FireWalkers Pyro

The theme for the 2022 show is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive: The Air Force at 75,” a nod to the service turning 75 years old on Sept. 18 this year, a press release states.

“This year’s event will feature some of the same top aerial performers that audiences have come to expect from the Hill air show,” said Lt. Col. Jay Michaels, 75th Operations Support Squadron commander, and Hill air show director. “The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team will be headlining and, for the first time since the team stood up at Hill, the F-35A Demonstration Team will be performing at its home air show.”

Along with the aerial show, there will be a wide variety of civilian and military helicopters, fighters, bombers, cargo, and refueling aircraft static displays. In addition, the ramp will display military ground transport and fighting vehicles, and offer dozens of vendors and exhibits, a press release states.

“STEM City” will also make a repeat appearance from the 2018 show, featuring an exciting display of hands-on booths and activities to encourage students and educate parents on opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math.

General admission to the event is free. Limited VIP tickets are available for purchase through the Utah Air Show Foundation.