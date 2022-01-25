Utah’s Hill Air Force Base to lead flyover demonstration at Super Bowl LVI

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II (Courtesy of the U.S. Air Force)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – This year’s Super Bowl game will feature a familiar sight — a Utah pilot and aircraft from Hill Air Force Base.

Five aircraft from the U.S. Air Force will be conducting a flyover during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

The appearance commemorates the Air Force’s 75 years of service. The aircraft will be flying through the skies over SoFi Stadium in California.

Hill Air Force officials say the flyover will be the “first of its kind” and will feature a demonstration by F-35A Lightning II pilots led by Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe.

Along with the F-35A Lightning II, four other honored aircraft will be joining in the “Heritage Flight Flyover” including:

A P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, Chino, California

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

An A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

A F-22A Raptor from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia

The U.S. Air Force conducts nearly 1,000 flyovers per year, showcasing aircraft capability and exhibition.

