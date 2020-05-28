Utah agencies send condolences for Ogden officer killed in line of duty

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officers and agencies across Utah are sending their condolences to Ogden police after the death of one of their own Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost one of own. The days to come will be hectic for us. Please, as a department, community, as state and as nation let us not forgotten such fine men and women who everyday offer their lives up on behalf of this noble call,” Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said at a news conference while fighting back tears.

Watt said that a 15-month veteran of his department was struck by gunfire and killed while protecting a family, the community and fellow officers around him. Watt said he would not release the identity of the officer to the give his family to grieve before sharing the information with the general public.

In the hours following the shooting, agencies took to social media to express their sympathies for the fallen officer, his family and the Ogden Police Department.

We send our deepest condolences to @OGDEN_POLICE for the loss of their officer! We will keep @OGDEN_POLICE Department and their officers in our prayers #LODD #NeverForget — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) May 28, 2020

Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our friends @OGDEN_POLICE and the family of the fallen officer during this very difficult time. “All Give Some, Some Give All” #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/OUIUb6PRXw — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) May 28, 2020

This is heartbreaking news @OGDEN_POLICE. Our hearts are with you and the officer's family, friends, and fellow LEOs. Hoping for a full and quick recovery for the injured officer. pic.twitter.com/wN7na8HadR — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) May 28, 2020

Sending love and support to @OGDEN_POLICE and to the loved ones of the officer whose life was taken today when he was trying to protect the lives of others. https://t.co/E8PdCweRTC — Davis County Sheriff's Office (@DavisSheriffUT) May 28, 2020

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of an @OGDEN_POLICE officer. Unfortunately, we know the heartache of this kind of loss all too well and we want you to know that we stand by you during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ysLl9yw2DJ — WVC Police (@WVCPD) May 28, 2020