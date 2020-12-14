Utah AG Reyes unable to vote as elector after being quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes was unable to participate in Utah casting it’s Electoral College votes on Monday as he is currently in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Reyes’ office confirmed the news to ABC4 on Monday evening.

The Utah Attorney General was exposed to the virus after traveling to Washington D.C. last week for meetings with the Trump administration to discuss the now rejected lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Reyes was scheduled to serve as one of six electors to cast Utah’s six Electoral College votes on Monday. Utah cast it’s 6 electoral college votes for Donald Trump, as the Electoral College formally elected Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Former Utah Rep. Mia Love served as a replacement for Reyes in the casting of Utah’s electoral votes for President Donald Trump on Monday.

Reyes came under fire recently after giving Utah’s support to the lawsuit backed by President Trump and 16 other states to overturn the 2020 election results.

Both Gov. Herbert and Governor-elect Spencer Cox both publicly condemned Reyes’ decision to support the lawsuit, calling it “an unwise use of taxpayers’ money.”

That lawsuit was ultimately rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 11.