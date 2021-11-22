SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s attorney general has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

Below is a statement shared by the office of Attorney General Sean Reyes:

“Despite being fully vaccinated, Attorney General Sean Reyes was surprised to learn he has tested positive for COVID last week. He had been fighting a cold and had tested negative days earlier. He is following all the necessary steps to quarantine from his family and to keep the public safe. His family has all tested negative.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Reyes is the second Utah Republican to test positive for the virus this month. Representative Mike Schultz (R-Hooper) has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

In recent months, Reyes has spoken out against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for many working Americans. He has joined numerous other states in suing the Biden administration over the mandates, including the most recent over health care workers.