SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said his office and the national task force it belongs to are investigating a pair of alleged illegal robocallers for scamming callers.

The two targets include Michael Lansky, LLC (doing business as Avid Telecom) and One Eye, LLC. According to a press release from Reyes’s office, the task force believes Avid Telecom has been accepting and routing illegal robocalls, with CEO Lansky helping another telecom provider hide the illegal traffic.

One Eye is being targeted by investigators after CEO Prince Anand closed another service provider, PZ Telecommunication, LLC after the Federal Communications Commission issued PZ a cease-and desist letter. Anand allegedly formed One Eye after closing PZ.

“One Eye has stopped responding to the task force, and the State of Utah has moved to enforce the (civil investigative demand),” said the release.

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force includes 51 attorneys general across the nation, with Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio co-leading the coalition.

More than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day, according to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Center. In 2021, robocall scammers stole $29.8 billion by posing as Social Security or Amazon officials, among other scams.

Reyes offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.

