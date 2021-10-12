Utah adds 31 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday, pushes death toll past 3,000

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 4,366 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, October 12. A total of 524,556 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a day-by-day breakdown of new cases from Friday to Monday:

10/8: 1,244 cases

10/9: 860 cases

10/10: 1,221 cases

10/11: 1,101 cases

Of today’s new cases, 924 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 481 cases in children ages 5-10, 203 cases in children ages 11-13, and 240 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 31 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,554,305 people have been tested. This is an increase of 27,402.

UDOH reports a total of 6,400,452 total tests, an increase of 51,961 since Friday.

A total of 3,575,508 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah. This is an increase of 27,173 doses since Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 9.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,399 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 598 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,884.

UDOH is reporting 3,025 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Juab County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 524,556 520,190 Total people tested 3,554,305 3,526,903 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,025 2,994 Vaccines administered 3,575,508 3,548,335 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 598 572 Total hospitalizations 22,884 22,622

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Oct. 7