Utah activist John Sullivan who stormed U.S. Capitol faces additional charges

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – Utah activist John Sullivan is now facing 3 additional charges for his alleged involvement in the deadly U.S. capitol riot in January.

According to charging documents, the three additional charges include disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

This brings the number of charges for his involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol from 3 to 6.

According to Sullivan’s website, Sullivan was in the U.S. Capitol in early January when rioters violently entered the building. A video at the top of his website shows rioters smashing glass on a set of doors that had been barricaded.

As a self-proclaimed video journalist, Sullivan has numerous videos also posted on his Twitter of the violence in the Capitol.

Sullivan tweeted in late December with “travel plans” for the “MAGA_CAVALRY.”

He was arrested in June in connection to riots in Provo and charged with 3rd-degree felony riot and criminal mischief. In July, officials say Sullivan was charged with rioting and criminal mischief for the Provo riots.

Federal investigators say they obtained a video posted on YouTube of Sullivan allegedly seen in the crowd, telling those around him over a microphone “we got to rip Trump out of office” and “we ain’t waiting until the next election.” He was also seen wearing a ballistic vest and a gas mask. Trump urges ‘NO violence, NO lawbreaking’ in response to ‘reports of more demonstrations’

According to the criminal complaint, Sullivan told investigators he is an activist and journalist that filmed protests and riots but admitted that he did not have any press credentials.

He also told investigators that he witnessed and filmed the fatal shooting of a woman. That video was reportedly uploaded to the Internet.

A day after the riot, Sullivan told investigators “that he was willing to voluntarily provide a copy of all footage he recorded within the U.S. Capitol to law enforcement authorities.” Investigators say Sullivan shared a video of the riot with them. Man who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt at Capitol riot arrested

According to the criminal complaint, seen below, Sullivan admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol through a window that had been broken out.

Last month, Sullivan was back in court for allegedly violating the conditions of his release prior to his trial.

The United States Government alleges that Sullivan broke the terms of his release by going on the radio show “InfoWars”.