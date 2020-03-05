Utah accuses Trump of spreading virus ‘misinformation’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state coronavirus-response team in Utah is calling comments from President Donald Trump “misinformation” and warning people to stay home from work if they show symptoms that match the virus.
In a tweet Thursday, the task force led by Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox posted an audio clip from Trump’s wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in which he said that many cases of coronavirus are mild and that some people still go to work.
A spokeswoman for Cox says he was not involved in the tweet. Cox is a candidate in the race to replace outgoing Gov. Gary Herbert.
State health officials have said prevention measures for COVID-19 are the same as the flu. Prevention measures include covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and staying home when you’re feeling sick.
