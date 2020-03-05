Utah accuses Trump of spreading virus ‘misinformation’

President Donald Trump, with members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best and least prepared to deal with a pandemic, during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state coronavirus-response team in Utah is calling comments from President Donald Trump “misinformation” and warning people to stay home from work if they show symptoms that match the virus.

In a tweet Thursday, the task force led by Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox posted an audio clip from Trump’s wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in which he said that many cases of coronavirus are mild and that some people still go to work.

DO NOT go to work if you have symptoms that match COVID-19. Stay home to avoid making others sick. Even if you have very mild symptoms, going to work sick could be dangerous to others. Let’s work together to stop the spread of misinformation like what’s in this video. pic.twitter.com/Y80vQy6Gn6 — Utah Coronavirus Task Force (@UtahCoronavirus) March 5, 2020

A spokeswoman for Cox says he was not involved in the tweet. Cox is a candidate in the race to replace outgoing Gov. Gary Herbert.

State health officials have said prevention measures for COVID-19 are the same as the flu. Prevention measures include covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and staying home when you’re feeling sick.

