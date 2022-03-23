SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The lack of snow in Utah isn’t stopping skiers from choosing the Beehive State as their vacation spot this spring. United Airlines is flying an average of 19 flights out of the Salt Lake City International airport per day this season, but many more are flying in.

“We’re seeing a lot more people this year interested in outdoor vacations and big vacations that they maybe weren’t able to take over the last 2 years, so destinations like Utah, Colorado, Montana are really big this year for spring break,” said Leslie Scott, a spokesperson for United Airlines.

Nationally, United is expecting 18 million travelers on its planes during spring break. Those numbers are up 70% compared to last year, approaching pre-pandemic levels.



“We expect next week and the following week, the first week in April to be the busiest weeks of the spring break season,” said Scott, who advises people planning on traveling within the next couple of weeks, to book flights as soon as possible, as many flights are already full.

“We’re really seeing people want to get out, take a big vacation that they haven’t taken in the last few years, spend maybe those travel credits that they got saved up in the last few years, or their frequent flier miles they haven’t used in a while,” said Scott.