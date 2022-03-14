(ABC4) – A West Jordan family is devasted after their 9-year-old son died in his sleep mysteriously.

With no known trauma or sickness, Logan Gagnier passed away in his sleep and was found by his mother and siblings.

He loved BYU football, family time, and was always looking to make people laugh.

“Our hearts are broken, but we know he was received into heaven by angels,” JD Sheppard, a close family friend, said. “If there is a football field in heaven, he is catching touchdown passes today, and taking a break eating Oreos and Doritos.”

Sheppard started a GoFundMe to support the Gagnier family through this tragedy and the community quickly rallied to raise $$26,566 of the $30,000 goal.