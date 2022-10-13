SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah 211, a statewide health and human services referral system supported by United Ways of Utah, changed its text number from 898-211 to 801-845-2211. The former number will remain active through the remainder of 2022.

The specialists at Utah 211 connect community members with social services, healthcare providers, government agencies, disaster recovery services, legal aid and many more.

The program has formed various partnerships across the state to act as resource providers. Some of their partners include the University of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare, Utah Department of Human Services and Utah Community Action.

More than 62,400 people called Utah 211 for help in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, according to the annual report. Most of the individuals who reached out needed assistance with housing and utilities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Services provided by the program are free and confidential.

Utah 211 can be reached at: