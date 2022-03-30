SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah 211 is launching a new parents resources page. The goal is to get families the help they need in creating a healthy and safe home environment.

In a group effort involving Utah 211, the Division of Child and Family Services, united way programs, and help me grow Utah, a new resource is available for parents at any stage to help strengthen families.

Utah 211 offers over 9,000 resources for parents and families in need.

Now there’s one centralized place where parents can find exactly what they’re looking for.

“From a very basic circumstances to more severe circumstances, it’s all there and it’s very easy to navigate,” Utah 211 state outreach coordinator Nick Whittaker said.

On their new strengthening families webpage, they offer five categories for parents to click on and find tools to help them navigate difficult family situations.

“Whatever you’re going through, whatever struggles you’re having as a parent, we can help you, and you’re not alone,” Whittaker said.

Public information officer Sarah Welliver from the Division of Family Services said in Utah it is especially common for parents to feel overwhelmed.

“Utah ranked worst in the nation for the number of parents who reported not doing well dealing with the day-to-day demands of parenting,” Welliver said.

She said there’s pressure for parents to be okay, even when they’re not, but this resource is here to offer a helping hand.

“It is okay not to be okay, and there are ways you can get help and we’re here for you,” Welliver said.

Utah 211 offers a 24/7 helpline and other services including family support centers, support groups, mental health or substance use disorder treatment, parent education classes, and assistance related to housing, finances and employment.

They want parents to know these resources are not exclusive.

“No one’s here to judge you, everyone’s here to help you and it’s for everyone,” Whittaker said.