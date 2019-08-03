MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On a hot summer night, 10-year-old Adrian Paz sat behind his lemonade stand — offering relief from the heat in the form of delicious lemonade.
“I think it’s awesome, being able to sell lemonade — it’s huge for me,” said Adrian.
“He’s always been an entrepreneur,” adds his mom.
“He was born with spina bifida,” she added.
Adrian has undergone 10 surgeries in as many years; and yet, he is a talkative kid who expresses no outward signs that his life has been more difficult than most.
Now, he’s writing a book called Dino-Hunt. The fundraiser is to raise the thousands needed to publish it.
Dallas Graham runs the Red Fred Project Foundation, the non-profit helping Adrian make the book come to life.
“We find kids who live in extraordinary circumstances, that’s a term I use for rare diseases and life-threatening illnesses, we find these kids and we say ‘hey if you could write a book for the entire world, what would it be about?'” said Graham.
“I want these children to have a tangible achievement in their life. And that’s something you can literally hold,” added Graham.
To learn more about Adrian’s book — and to help him achieve his goals — please click here: http://redfredproject.com/adrian-ut.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Utah police, FBI working to track down ‘Boonie Hat Bandit’
- Utah 10-year-old writing book, dreaming big despite spina bifida
- More than 100 people evacuated following gas leak in Salt Lake City
- Fire destroys home in Morgan County
- Utah trooper arrests California kidnapping suspect; girls to be reunited with mother