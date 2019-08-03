Utah 10-year-old writing book, dreaming big despite spina bifida

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On a hot summer night, 10-year-old Adrian Paz sat behind his lemonade stand — offering relief from the heat in the form of delicious lemonade.

“I think it’s awesome, being able to sell lemonade — it’s huge for me,” said Adrian.

“He’s always been an entrepreneur,” adds his mom.

“He was born with spina bifida,” she added.

Adrian has undergone 10 surgeries in as many years; and yet, he is a talkative kid who expresses no outward signs that his life has been more difficult than most.

Now, he’s writing a book called Dino-Hunt. The fundraiser is to raise the thousands needed to publish it.

Dallas Graham runs the Red Fred Project Foundation, the non-profit helping Adrian make the book come to life.

“We find kids who live in extraordinary circumstances, that’s a term I use for rare diseases and life-threatening illnesses, we find these kids and we say ‘hey if you could write a book for the entire world, what would it be about?'” said Graham.

“I want these children to have a tangible achievement in their life. And that’s something you can literally hold,” added Graham.

To learn more about Adrian’s book — and to help him achieve his goals — please click here: http://redfredproject.com/adrian-ut.

