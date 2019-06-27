UTA warns public to obey train signals after van crashes into TRAX crossing arms

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Transit Authority issued a warning to the public to always obey all train signals after a van smashed through the crossing arms at a TRAX crossing in Sandy.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. when a van was traveling near 9400 South and 150 East approached the TRAX crossing, according to Carl Arky with UTA.

The crossing arms were down and Arky said for some reason the van smashed through the arms and almost made it across the tracks when the approaching northbound train clipped the van.

No one on the train was injured as a result of the crash, according to Arky.

The number of people in the van at the time of the crash is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The train is damaged and will be taken in for inspection, according to Arky.

The public is advised to pay attention and obey all signals when approaching train tracks.

