UTA, UDOT, and Vineyard City to break ground on new FrontRunner station

VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority and Utah Division of Transportation is set to commemorate the start of construction on the new FrontRunner Vineyard Station.

Officials say this includes work done on an additional 1.8 miles of double tracking north of the future station.

As part of the event, community supporting roles will be recognized and several representative members of the community will be honored.

At the end of the ceremony, speakers will participate in a soil-turning ceremonial groundbreaking.

Officials say the new station will serve the rapidly growing Vineyard area and the additional

track will help approaching trains pass each other, which is expected to reduce delays.

The development of the site is part of Vineyard City’s vision for a transit-oriented

city center, officials add. Funding for the station comes from $4 million appropriated in the 2018 Legislative Session, with an additional $1.6 million appropriated during the 2021 Legislative Session.

UTA says they are contributing $16.9 million to cover the cost of double-tracking. This is the first FrontRunner mainline track and station expansion project since the opening of FrontRunner south in 2012.

Construction will begin in the month of May, with completion targeted for the end of 2021.

“It’s an exciting time for transit,” says Jeff Acerson of the UTA Board of Trustees. “New FrontRunner service will multiply this area’s mobility and active transportation options. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with UDOT and Vineyard City on this significant project.”

Officials say the new FrontRuuner station will be a great addition and support to the Vineyard area.

“This new FrontRunner station will help support Vineyard’s vision as a community where people can work, live, and play. The more our transportation system includes options for people to use transit, drive, walk, and ride bicycles, the more we enhance our quality of life here in Utah. These travel choices help our communities stay connected and healthy,” says Teri Newell, UDOT deputy director.

Officials also express gratitude for all the hard work that was put into making this construction a reality.

Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer says, “We are very grateful for the partnership and hard efforts of UTA and UDOT to build Vineyard’s FrontRunner station which will bring our residents to work, school, and economic centers throughout the region. Thank you to everyone that took part in this effort.”