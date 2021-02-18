UTA, UCAIR to distribute transit passes for low-income population

(ABC4) — The Utah Transit Authority and the Utah Clean Air Partnership will distribute transit passes to certain qualified, non-profit organizations to hand out to low-income residents, according to a UTA media release.

Organizations can apply to receive the passes from Feb. 17 through March 5 by filling out the UTA/UCAIR Low income Transit Pass Application, the release states. The complimentary passes can be used on all UTA local buses, TRAX, Streetcar, Bus Rapid Transit, and On-Demand Transit.

When an inversion occurs, air pollution doubles each day, experts at the Division of Air Quality say. Using public transportation allows people to save gas money while improving air quality.

Non-profit organizations that receive the complimentary passes for distribution will not be responsible for paying any additional financial contributions towards the passes, the release states.