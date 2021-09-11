UTA to provide extra service for BYU-Utah game Saturday

(ABC4) – Heading to the BYU-Utah game today?

If you’re planning to take public transit, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will be offering extra services to help fans make their way to LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Travelers riding FrontRunner can transfer to the Utah Valley Express (UVX) busses at the Orem or Provo stations on Saturday.

Two hours prior to kickoff, UVX bus service will be making stops from the Provo and Orem Central stations.

After the game, make sure to board a UVX bus within 15 minutes to catch a ride back to FrontRunner.

UTA will hold FrontRunner trains until the last bus arrives from the station, officials say.

There is no extra fee to ride UVX busses during this time. Regular fares and Saturday route services apply to FrontRunner.

To plan your trip to the game this Saturday, click here.