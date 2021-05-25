UTA to launch late-night rideshare service for the summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Night owls, listen up!

Utah Transit Authority has announced a new ride share service called Late Night UTA On Demand by Via.

UTA, in partnership with the City of Salt Lake and Downtown Alliance Open Streets Events, says the program is being launched to “provide even better service for the community and stimulate economic development during the COVID-19 recovery” through offering late night on demand rides for Salt Lake City residents three nights a week during the upcoming summer months.

The service will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting May 27 until September 4.

Customers can download the Via app and book a ride with “multiple riders headed in a similar direction.”

Shared rides will cost $2.50 per rider with a reduced fare of $1.25 for seniors and those with disabilities. Payments can then be made using a credit or debit card, FAREPAY card, or passes like the Eco Pass or Student Pass linked to your account.

The current service area will cover 52.5 miles in Salt Lake City, including to 27 TRAX and FrontRunner stations, a news release from UTA said.

UTA says the current service area does not include Salt Lake City International Airport.

Masks will be required for riders, according to CDC guidelines.

“Door-to-door” service will be provided to riders who require a wheelchair-accessible vehicle or for passengers connecting to UTA paratransit trips. The program will offer “corner-to-corner” service to all other riders, which may require them to walk about three minutes to meet their driver at a nearby corner, according to a news release from UTA.

Riders can download the app by searching “Via” in the App Store for iPhone or in Google Play for Android.