SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – UTA’s transit will be offering free fare for its FrontRunner, TRAX and bus services between Feb. 12 thru Feb. 21 to coincide with the NBA All-Star week in Salt Lake City.

The ten zero-fare days will allow anyone across along the Wasatch Front to use UTA transit to get into downtown Salt Lake City to enjoy the week-long festivities leading into the All-Star game on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Included in the zero-fare days is free transit to and from Salt Lake International Airport or the Provo Municipal Airport through the entire month of February with a valid day-of-travel airline ticket. February flyers can use any of UTA’s transit systems for free using either a printed or digital airline boarding pass as a transit ticket, providing anyone flying into Utah for the NBA game easier access to Utah’s cities.

As an added bonus, the free fare extends to UTA Ski Buses, giving snowbirds an advantage for free transit onto Utah’s slopes, including Alta, Snowbird, Solitude, Snowbasin, and more.

In a statement, UTA’s Board of Trustees Chair Carlton Christensen said the company is thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity for Utahns and travelers.

“This is part of our efforts to support the community, boos Utah’s economy, and join with our partners in welcoming thousands of visitors to the region and to Utah,” said Christensen.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall showed her support of UTA’s NBA All-Star free fare, saying that 2022’s Free Fare February proved free transit access resulted in cleaner air, more ridership, and reduced traffic congestion.

While the move to give free fare will be welcome to the thousands of people who will flock to Utah for the NBA All-Star event and to take advantage of Utah’s incredible winter mountains, UTA is hoping it will do more.

As ridership will no doubt increase in February, UTA hopes to use the NBA All-Star game as a case study for Salt Lake City’s Olympic bid.

“As an organization, the UTA team including our operators and all our support personnel are looking forward to welcoming the world to the All-Star games,” said UTA Executive Director Jay Fox. “For us, this is an opportunity to show our customers, visitors to the area, and community leaders we are up to the task and prepared for a possible 2030 or 2034 Olympic games in Salt Lake City.”