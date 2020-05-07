UTA to hand out masks for rider appreciation event

A man wears his mask as he walks in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising Americans to voluntarily wear a basic cloth or fabric face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Passengers encouraged but not required to wear masks on UTA vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Transit Authority is offering face masks to passengers Thursday as part of a rider appreciation event.

UTA employees will be distributing masks to people boarding and disembarking buses and trains on Thursday, May 7 from 8:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m.

Distribution points throughout the UTA system

All volunteers will be required to wear PPE and all masks being distributed have been packaged in Ziploc bags to ensure safety.

UTA says this gesture to thank everyone who has relied upon mass transit for essential trips during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UTA encourages recipients of the masks to wear them however, they are not required to wear them to ride Frontrunner, TRAX or a UTA bus. The masks are washable and reusable.