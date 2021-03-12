UTA to begin new major construction for new Ogden & Weber State University Bus Rapid Transit

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and project partners say they are ready to start major construction for the new Ogden / Weber State University Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Ogden.

The 5.3 mile fixed-guide route will run from the Ogden FrontRunner Station, through downtown Ogden down 25th street to Harrison Blvd, through Weber State University (WSU) campus and the Mckay-Dee Hospital, according to officials.

Officials added that the project includes 1.5 miles of dedicated bus lanes through the center of Harrison Boulevard and the WSU campus.

When it becomes operational in 2023, officials say 11 clean-air electric buses will service 13 stations along the route every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and 15-30 minutes on weekends.

Officials say the project is a partnership between UTA, Federal Transit Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, Ogden City, WSU, Weber State University, Weber County, Wasatch Front Regional Council, Utah Department of Transportation, and Intermountain Healthcare McKay -Dee Hospital.

The project is expected to benefit the community by reducing vehicle trips, supporting the economy

and providing transportation choices.

Construction will be completed in phases, and officials say work will kick off next week on Washington Boulevard between 24th Street and 25th Street, as well as on the WSU campus.

Washington Boulevard

Roadway reconstruction between 24th Street and 25th Street will facilitate the installation

of BRT stations on that block.

work zone on Washington Boulevard during daytime hours and may be reduced to one

lane each direction during night-time hours.

for construction workers and equipment.

On-street parking will be restricted in the work zone.

As of March 19, UTA bus stops between 24th Street and 25th Street will be closed and

riders may catch the bus to the north and south of the existing stops.

Weber State University