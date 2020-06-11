UTA riders can now get disruption texts sent to their phones

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Transit Authority has come out with a new “enhanced customer communication service” that offers riders the up to date information as well as last minute changes to their routes.

Riders can now sign up for email or text notifications for the bus and rail routes they use. They will then be contacted if there are detours, major rail delays, and any other system-wide interruptions along their commute.

Alerts have available through Twitter and the Transit app, but UTA said they recognize there are still some riders who do not use social media or apps on their phone. Text and email service alerts will allow riders to get the information sent directly to them.

Subscribing means you can receive information on trains and bus routes without downloading anything or checking another website.

“UTA is actively seeking new ways to provide our customers the right information at the right time,” According to Customer Experience Researcher, Marci Warren. “Now UTA can tell riders where to catch their bus and what to expect as soon as we know it. We’ll also be able to give riders a heads up about any major rail service delays so they can check Twitter to find out when to expect the next TRAX or FrontRunner train.”

UTA will be providing the new service alerts as well as extending social media customer support to seven days a week, including Sundays until 7 p.m.

The new tool offers the following enhanced features:

Riders sign up only for the routes they want to use.

Choice of riders preferred method of receiving alerts: email or text.

Unsubscribe or change preferences at any time.

Be notified when route detours or changes start, and when they are cleared.

Be notified of major delays on TRAX and FrontRunner.

Be notified of system-wide disruptions.

Complements other riders tools: Ride Time, Transit app, and Twitter.

Riders can sign-up to receive text and email service alerts at rideuta.com/signup. For more information about Service Alerts see www.rideuta.com/news