UTA receiving $3.2M in federal funding for Ogden/Weber State transit project

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority will receive $3.2 million in federal funding for its Ogden/Weber State University electric bus project.

A total of $187 million in federal funding is being allocated to four Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) infrastructure projects in Utah, California, and Washington state.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transit to get to work, services, and family – and communities need support to create more public transit options. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to modernizing and expanding our public transit systems, and that includes support for these great projects,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

UTA will use the funds for its project – a 5.3 mile BRT, which will run electric buses from the Ogden FrontRunner Station, through downtown, along dedicated bus lines in the center of the road on Harrison Boulevard and through the Weber State University campus, and to McKay-Dee Hospital.

Officials say the project will reduce vehicle trips, support the economy, and provide more transportation options.

Other projects receiving funding are in San Bernardino, California, and Everett and Seattle, Washington. Utah is receiving the smallest portion of funding at $3.2 – other project allocations total $86.75 million, $37 million, and $59.9 million.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, BRT is a high-quality bus-based transit system that provides service that may include dedicated lanes, busways, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms, and enhanced stations.

“The local communities will greatly benefit from improved access and mobility to transit service, helping people reach vaccination sites, jobs, schools and other important destinations,” says FTA Acting Administrator Nuria Fernandez.

UTA announced the beginning of construction on the Ogden/Weber State University BRT in early March, saying the line will be operational in 2023 and offer 11 clean-air electric buses servicing 13 stations along the route every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and 15-30 minutes on weekends.