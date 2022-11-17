SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will be receiving $360,000 in funding as part of a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) grant to increase transit access and encourage ridership.

UTA was one of 19 programs across 14 states to receive funds from the grant. UTA will reportedly use the funding to plan for Transit-Oriented Development along a proposed seven-mile Midvalley Connector bus rapid transit project.

According to the FTA website, UTA will soon be engaging with the community to plan how to increase transit access, create additional housing, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and develop the area.

The funding to UTA comes in part of a $13.1 million grant to help communities plan for transit development through FTA’s pilot program for Transit-Oriented Development planning. The goal of the program is to help boost local economies while providing more transportation options and easier transit access. The program aims to help communities plan for opportunities from new transit stations and economic development with better connections to retail, schools, and hospitals.

The grant was funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Transit stations represent access to jobs, schools, affordable housing, and so much more,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more communities will be able to develop the areas around their transit stations, which will mean stronger local economies, cleaner air, and better access to the essential services families rely on.”

According to the FTA, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $68.9 million in funding for the Transit-Oriented Development Planning Program through 2026.