UTA plans for recovery from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Transit Authority has launched an online dashboard to inform the public about the agency’s short and long-term recovery plans from the COVID-19 pandemic. UTA Executive Director, Carolyn Gonot, has assembled a task force within UTA to develop a restoration plan as UTA looks ahead to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The recently launched storyboard online provides real-time data and information on ridership, financial information, safety and sanitation procedures, service updates and planning activities. The online recovery storyboard will be updated regularly at rideuta.com/recovery.

“We are looking at both short-term demands and long-term outcomes with a detailed focus on ridership, financial sustainability and rebuilding community confidence in public transit, said Gonot. “UTA’s goal is to restore service in a way which aligns with the community’s efforts to reopen, the health of the economy, as well as the evolving ridership demands.”

For the latest information about UTA’s response efforts to COVID-19, visit rideuta.com/health.