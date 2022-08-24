OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Service will begin for an all-new Ogden Express (OGX) Wildcat Shuttle on Monday, Aug. 29 which will help make the Weber State University campus more accessible for students and staff.

The OGX Wildcat Shuttle route will be free for all students and employees and will have six all-electric buses arriving every 10 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The route will begin in the center of campus at Weber State Central Station and proceed to the student housing at the Wildcat Village Station before ending at the Dee Events Center Station.

Weber State University will also offer free parking at the Dee Events Center to encourage everyone in the community to ride the shuttle to school or work.

“The opening of OGX is a milestone to making our campus so much more accessible to our students, faculty, staff, and community,” said Brad Mortensen, Weber State University president. “I’m excited to see the change and growth this brings to Weber State.”

The opening of the Wildcat Shuttle comes as a collaboration effort between Weber State University, Utah Transit Authority, and Stacy and Witbeck over the past year in an effort to provide staff and students the ability to park and ride for free to the college campus. The shuttle marks the halfway point for the completion of the entire OGX bus rapid transit route that is expected to be completed in 2023. Once completed, Ogden City residents can ride for free for three years from FrontRunner Ogden Central Station to The Junction, Downtown Ogden, 25th Street, Harrison Boulevard, WSU, and McKay Dee Hospital.

“Collaborating with all the partners to develop ideas, identify routes and station locations, and anticipate future needs, creates a foundation for rapid transit which will enhance the way students, faculty, staff, and all residents connect to Weber State, McKay Dee Hospital, and downtown Ogden,” said UTA Trustee Beth Holbrook. “Everyone wants to see this community succeed and take more steps forward. OGX will play a big part of Ogden’s future, improving connections to the city’s key locations.”

UTA will be hosting a grand opening ceremony at the Val A. Browning Center on the Weber State campus on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.