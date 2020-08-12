UTA officer trying to catch loose dog hit by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) — A Utah Transit Authority officer was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle in South Salt Lake Tuesday night.

South Salt Lake police said emergency crews were dispatched to the crash near 2800 South State Street around 9:40 p.m.

South Salt Lake Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said a UTA transit officer stopped to help a family corral a loose dog that escaped from their car when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on State Street.

The officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Utah Department of Transportation reported southbound State Street was closed at 2700 South. Croyle said crash reconstruction team members were on-site, and the road would be closed while they conduct their investigation.

The driver is cooperating with officers at the scene, police said.