SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — UTA is providing free fare from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21 for the NBA All-Star Game week a hundred thousand visitors are expected to gather in Salt Lake City.

UTA is offering zero fare for ten days this February starting today to help reduce traffic and parking problems during the week of the NBA All-Star Game. Locals and tourists alike will be able to ride the FrontRunner, TRAX and bus services, including Ski Bus, for no cost.

In addition to ten days of free fare, those who traveled from the SLC Airport can use their plane ticket, either printed or digital, as fare for the entire month of February.

“By offering zero fare, UTA services will help alleviate traffic congestion, improve air quality, and reduce the demand for limited parking while providing safe, reliable transportation,” UTA said in an FAQ document.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is expected that over 100,000 people will be coming to Utah for the All-Star Game weekend.

In order to best serve the hundred thousand people expected to come, UTA says they have made extensive preparations including extending their hours to accommodate the activities. They also plan to offer overtime and “work ’round the clock” to provide more service for the higher volume of riders and maintain the safety of passengers, according to UTA.

This All-Star Game commemorates 30 years since the first All-Star Game was hosted by the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.

The game will take place in the Vivint Arena on Sunday, Feb. 19.

“This is a really important moment for our state to shine,” Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. “It’s been 30 years. To give you an idea of what the difference is, ten times the hotel rooms need to be secured. I know that there are probably 120,000 people coming into this town, and we’re ready for it.”