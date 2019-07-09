UTA offering lunch vouchers to thank riders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you rode UTA’s TRAX lines into downtown over the last month you had to deal with a lot of construction and reroutes. The project is now done and UTA is offering a thank you to riders, free lunch.

UTA is expressing its gratitude for everyone’s cooperation by offering $5 lunch vouchers that will work at many of the local restaurants affected by the road work. The vouchers will be distributed July10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following stations:

North Temple Escalators (500 W. North Temple)

City Center (100 S. Main Street)

Courthouse (450 S. Main Street)

Central Pointe (2100 S. 221 W.)

The vouchers can be redeemed during lunch hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 16 and 17 at any of these Main Street restaurants: