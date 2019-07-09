UTA offering lunch vouchers to thank riders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you rode UTA’s TRAX lines into downtown over the last month you had to deal with a lot of construction and reroutes. The project is now done and UTA is offering a thank you to riders, free lunch.
UTA is expressing its gratitude for everyone’s cooperation by offering $5 lunch vouchers that will work at many of the local restaurants affected by the road work. The vouchers will be distributed July10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following stations:
- North Temple Escalators (500 W. North Temple)
- City Center (100 S. Main Street)
- Courthouse (450 S. Main Street)
- Central Pointe (2100 S. 221 W.)
The vouchers can be redeemed during lunch hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 16 and 17 at any of these Main Street restaurants:
- Apple Spice Café & Bakery *Apollo Burger
- Curry N’ Kabobs
- Eva’s Bakery
- Itto Sushi
- J Dawgs
- Jimmy John’s
- Mali Thai
- Martine Café
- Maxwell’s East Coast Eatery
- Michelangelo’s on Main
- Murphy’s Bar & Grill
- The Green Pig Pub
- The Ramen Bar
- Three Pines Coffee
- White Horse Spirits & Kitchen
- Whiskey Street Cocktails & Dining