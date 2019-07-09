Breaking News
UTA offering lunch vouchers to thank riders

Local News
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you rode UTA’s TRAX lines into downtown over the last month you had to deal with a lot of construction and reroutes. The project is now done and UTA is offering a thank you to riders, free lunch.

UTA is expressing its gratitude for everyone’s cooperation by offering $5 lunch vouchers that will work at many of the local restaurants affected by the road work. The vouchers will be distributed July10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following stations:

  • North Temple Escalators (500 W. North Temple)
  • City Center (100 S. Main Street)
  • Courthouse (450 S. Main Street)
  • Central Pointe (2100 S. 221 W.)

The vouchers can be redeemed during lunch hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 16 and 17 at any of these Main Street restaurants:

  • Apple Spice Café & Bakery *Apollo Burger
  • Curry N’ Kabobs
  • Eva’s Bakery
  • Itto Sushi
  • J Dawgs
  • Jimmy John’s
  • Mali Thai
  • Martine Café
  • Maxwell’s East Coast Eatery
  • Michelangelo’s on Main
  • Murphy’s Bar & Grill
  • The Green Pig Pub
  • The Ramen Bar
  • Three Pines Coffee
  • White Horse Spirits & Kitchen
  • Whiskey Street Cocktails & Dining

