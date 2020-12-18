UTA is upping COVID-19 safety measures on ski buses in time for season

(ABC4) — Utah Transit Authority is implementing new COVID-19 safety measures on their ski buses, according to a release.

The measures include limiting the number of passengers on a bus at any given time to 20, requiring that all passengers wear a mask, and encouraging passengers to social distance while holding skis. UTA plans to create lines at main bus stops to help with social distancing.

UTA says with the additional safety measures in place, passengers should expect longer travel time to reach ski resorts. They will continue to follow daily sanitizing measures on the buses that were put in place in Spring.

Some of the safety measures already in place include contactless payment, driver barriers, and available hand sanitizer dispensers.

UTA says they will monitor daily ridership numbers to ensure that they are meeting demand. They recommend that skiers travel during low peak days and times to reduce delays.

See UTA’s transit app to plan trips, check which times are busiest, and receive other updates.