SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A shooting on a Utah Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX platform left one man dead and another critically injured Saturday night.

The shooting reportedly happened at the UTA station located at 900 S and 200 W at approximately 10:08 p.m.

According to a press release from UTA, three individuals were involved, all men in their mid to late 20s.

One man died at the scene from his injuries, police say, while another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning, the second individual is still reported to be in critical condition.

The third person involved reportedly called the incident into UTA and voluntarily remained at the station where UTA officers took him into custody. This individual is reportedly cooperating with officers and questioning, though he was not charged and has been released.

This incident is currently under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.