UTA employee arrested for trying to entice who he believed was a 12-year-old girl he met online

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah Transit Authority employee was arrested on Thursday after police said he tried to entice a person who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

Arresting documents state Andres Alarcon, 43, made arrangements to have sex with the girl using the internet via social media. Alarcon then drove to a location in Salt Lake City where he was arrested without incident.

UTA issued the following statement:

Regarding the arrest of Andres Alarcon, UTA is cooperating as needed with the District Attorney’s independent investigation. UTA can only confirm Mr. Alarcon is an employee. Please contact the District Attorney’s office or the Salt Lake Police Department for further information. UTA has no further comment at this time.

A background check shows Alarcon has no criminal history in Utah.

