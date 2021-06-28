UTA driver who allegedly crashed bus charged with possession of child porn

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A UTA bus driver who allegedly injured three people while driving a UTA bus in Magna earlier this month has now been charged with possession of child pornography.

56-year-old Jeffrey Todd Aydelotte has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to charging documents, an investigation was launched in April of 2021, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received reports of child pornography being uploaded to the internet.

Law enforcement later traced the upload to Aydelotte and served a search warrant at his home, where police found more child pornography, charging documents show.

According to a search warrant, a separate investigation has been launched into Aydelotte for allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed the UTA bus in Magna earlier this month.

After Aydelotte and three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he allegedly told investigators he had used methamphetamine two days prior to the crash, according to the search warrant.

The warrant also says security video from inside the bus shows Aydelotte’s head “slumping down” before going off the roadway when the crash occurred.

The bus then collided with a power pole near 7300 W. and 3500 S.

No charges have been filed against Aydelotte in connection to the UTA bus crash.