SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was hit by a United Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX train Friday while running a red light, causing the car to hit a pedestrian before the driver fled the scene.

Andrea Packer, UTA Communications Director, says the incident occurred Friday night at Main St. and approximately 500 South.

Packer says there was a northbound train traveling down Main St., as well as a northbound car on Main St. when the driver of the car turned left on a red light in front of the train.

The train reportedly collided with the car, and as a result, the car hit a pedestrian.

The driver of the car reportedly fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, and UTA Police later tracked the car down and arrested the driver.

Packer says the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in “moderate but serious condition.”

Authorities say no other injuries occurred as a result of the incident.

No further information is available at this time.