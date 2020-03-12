UTA cleaning buses, TRAX and Frontrunner trains amid coronavirus fears

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Mass transit is a big concern among those worried about coronavirus or COVID-19. All hands are on deck at Utah Transit Authority now that COVID-19 has reached pandemic levels.

UTA Employee Cleaning UTA Bus

“We are currently monitoring the situation very closely. We are following the guidance from the CDC and the Utah Health Department,” said UTA’s Chief Operating Officer Eddy Cumins.

Each day roughly 163,293 people ride UTA buses, TRAX and FrontRunner trains.

“I can tell the public that we are cleaning our vehicles every night,” he adds, “And, we are using EPA approved disinfectant.”

Germicidal Ultra Bleach at UTA

Employees use a gallon of bleach to every 10 gallons of water and wipe down every point of contact a rider may touch in their vehicles.

In addition to cleaning the vehicles, crews are sent out to clean and disinfect all rail stations and facilities.

UTA Employee disinfecting vehicles

Meanwhile, UTA has come up with its own COVID-19 internal task force comprised of the emergency manager and safety department.

“They are working together to develop an extensive plan should this continue to progress. We are prepared to implement additional measures at a moment’s notice,” said Cumins.

What those plans are UTA officials won’t say just yet.

For now, they are asking riders to follow CDC guidelines like cough and sneeze in your sleeve, wash your hands for 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, and stay home if you’re sick.

