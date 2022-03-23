UTAH (ABC4) – Change of plans — the classic UTA Comet cars will not be retired after all.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says FrontRunner trains’ classic Comet cars are here to stay after initially announcing their removal on April 2.

“While the 50-year-old classic cars are difficult to maintain, we are actively looking at options for acquiring more vehicles to prepare for our future growth,” says UTA. “In the meantime, keep enjoying the Comet cars!”

The Comet cars are 50 years old and have been running with UTA since FrontRunner service opened in 2009.

Riders can easily spot a comet car — they’re the “single, teared cars” that feature “distinct camel-colored leather seats.”

UTA says the cars offered greatly increased capacity in the rail’s early commuting days.

Fun facts about UTA’s Comet cars:

UTA purchased 25 cars from New Jersey Transit

UTA paid $35,000 to purchase the cars and spent $400,000 to refurbish them (UTA says this price was a “steal compared to the $2.2 million for our other cars”).

Since reversing the removal announcement, Utahns will still be able to enjoy these classic cars on their next journey around town.