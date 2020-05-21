UTA announces low-risk transition plans

Utah (ABC4 News) – UTA officials announced they are working to transition to a low-risk phase and will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day.

Governor Herbert announced the state’s transition to the low-risk phase, with the exception of a few impacted areas that will remain in the moderate-risk phase.

UTA says the transition to yellow will have little impact on their current services. UTA officials say they will continue closely monitoring ridership on a daily basis and make targeted service adjustments as necessary to ensure social distancing for riders.

UTA will continue its daily disinfecting procedures and social distancing measures throughout the system and in administrative offices. UTA encourages everyone to wear a mask when riding and is providing complimentary face masks to riders who need them.

During this memorial day weekend, UTA will replace TRAX rail on South Temple between

Main Street and West Temple. There will be a bus bridge between Arena and Courthouse on

the TRAX Blue and Green Lines, and Courthouse to Library on the Red Lines on May 22-24.

Officials say on Memorial Day the bridge will extend from Ballpark to Arena for TRAX Blue and

Green lines, and Ballpark to Library stations on the Red Line. Single Track TRAX service will

begin on May 26, with regular service resuming on May 27.

