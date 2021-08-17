UTA adds new Trax station, ready to ride in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Riding around town just got a little easier thanks to a new TRAX station.

The Utah Transit Authority has announced a brand new TRAX station serving locals and visitors in the next year.

The new station will call the intersection of 600 South and Main Street its new home. It will be conveniently perched near the Grand America Hotel, easily connecting guests to major Salt Lake attractions such as City Creek Center, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Vivint Arena, and the Salt Lake Central Train Station.

“Transit access is essential to cultivating and maintaining equitable communities,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says. “This new TRAX station will not only support the midtown neighborhood’s new activity sparked by forthcoming developments, but also ease north and south connections for the area’s longtime residents, businesses, and organizations.”

The new addition is part of a long-term plan to provide access to downtown Salt Lake City. Most recently, Utah was named one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, with Salt Lake City seeing non-stop urban development.

Funding for the project combines both public and private equity, according to the UTA.

The new stop will also feature an original art piece called, “The Crossing” by artist Jiyoun LeeLodge.

Construction has begun, but UTA says it will not impact any TRAX services. Residents should expect work activities with some noise, dust, vibration, and nighttime lighting. Lane closures will take place at various times throughout the project.

The new TRAX station service is slated to begin in early 2022.