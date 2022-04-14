LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Jonathan Soberanis has faced charges in the past surrounding sex abuse, lewdness, and assault, but in every instance, a judge dismissed the charges ruling he was not competent to stand trial, but now the Utah Attorney General’s Office is getting involved.

The Attorney General’s office started its case by charging Soberanis with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2022. The AG’s office handed that case as well as a voyeurism case, where Soberanis is accused of looking into a boys’ windows, over to the county prosecutor’s office, and refiled a case from 2021.

The case involves an incident police say happened at the Lehi Legacy Center in June of 2021 when Soberanis touched a child’s genitals. Court documents state he crawled under a stall and told the child “I’m going to show you my penis.” When Soberanis exposed himself, documents state the child tried to escape but Soberanis “held him tightly by the shoulder” and then urinated on the boy’s feet.

When police tried to arrest Soberanis, authorities say he threw a glass table at officers. After he was arrested, documents state he also purposely kicked a law enforcement officer.

The Attorney General’s office has refiled multiple charges against Soberanis including aggravated sexual abuse of a child and assault on a peace officer. On Thursday, the AG asked Soberanis be held without bail, stating past efforts by the state to supervise the 27-year-old have failed to protect children in the community.

Court documents state Soberanis was supposed to be under 24-hour supervision of the Department of Services for People with Disabilities since January. According to court documents during this time Soberanis was left alone several times, worked at a mall, and was living in a home where multiple children visited regularly.

ABC4 reached out to the Department of Services for People with Disabilities. DSPD released the following statement.

“The Division of Services for People with Disabilities (DSPD) is aware of Jonathan Soberanis’s case and is cooperating with law enforcement and the courts to provide any needed information.

We will not be able to comment further due to the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings. Please direct further questions to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.”