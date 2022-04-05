MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State University (USU) cut the ribbons for their new Moab campus on Friday, celebrating the completion of the project that will provide a place to study and learn for those located nearby.

The new building is marked by its sustainability, as it is considered a “net-zero” energy building.

Alexi Lamm, sustainability coordinator for USU’s facilities, states, “Net-zero energy means that, although this building is still connected to the grid, it’s generating, in this case, solar power, and is generating more power than is used by the building over the year.”

The new campus is meant to be a “home away from home,” surrounded by natural beauty on all sides.

USU’s website reads, “As Utah’s land-grant institution, Utah State University makes becoming a part of the Aggie Family possible in your hometown. Access the same quality degrees, faculty, research and Aggie spirit in Moab. We have a variety of degree options that fit your schedule and prepare you for a career. No matter where you attend, you’ll graduate an Aggie.”

The new campus is located at 125 W 200 S, Moab, UT 84532.

