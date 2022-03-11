LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – This fall, Utah State University will begin a one-year pilot program to help more students feel safe, welcome and like they belong while living on campus. If successful, the program could potentially change campus life for future generations of Aggies. One former student worked with university officials to help establish gender-inclusive housing and told ABC4 how that would have improved their experience living on campus.

“It was rough for a while,” Grüne Skousen (she/they) told ABC4. Skousen recently graduated from USU last year. They lived on campus as a student and currently works as the Snow Hall Graduate Residence Director. “I’m also non-binary,” Skousen said. “I’m transgender.”

Skousen lived in male housing. They told ABC4 they clashed with some roommates because of their gender identity. “I was trying to explain, ‘Hey, this is how I identify. These are my pronouns. This is what might be happening,’ and it just never went in a direction I was comfortable starting a transition or being myself, my authentic self.”

Skousen began asking around about housing options. They weren’t the first.

“I brought it up occasionally over the last 15 years off and on, and the climate really hasn’t been really open to it,” Director of Residence Life Whitney Milligan (she/her) stated. She explained that while there is no written rule on the books, USU has allowed students to choose what dorms they would feel most comfortable. However, she said allowing students to choose whether they wanted to live in male or female dorms did not guarantee their safety.

“Right now, there are over 200 bills that are anti-trans legislation in the United States, nationwide,” Gender and Sexuality Coordinator Erika-Danielle Lindstrom (she/her) told ABC4. Lindstrom explained that the need for gender-inclusive housing has grown as gender-related bills and rhetoric have increased across the United States in recent years. She added: “By making sure that we have spaces that students, if they want to self-select there, that there getting the full experience of Utah State and not having to worry about restrooms, not having shields, coping mechanisms. They can just simply be themselves.”

In the fall, there will be living spaces for 12 people designated as gender inclusive. On March 15, students can request one of those spaces. If the first year goes well, Milligan said she hopes they can expand it to an entire housing unit, essentially creating a pride community on campus. “This is a community that we’re celebrating and supporting, and they’re an important part of our community,” she added.

Who can request to live in these gender-inclusive spaces? Lindstrom explained that returning or new students can. Students do not have to fit any mold to be approved. Lindstrom state, “These spaces are available for any student regardless of gender or gender identity that want to be there. So, if they’re trans, non-binary, cisgender. It’s just an inclusive space.”

While Skousen may have clashed with some roommates, they told ABC4 that with time, they found people who were accepting or actively involved in the community. Something that would have made all living situations much easier. “That was always refreshing, when I didn’t have to explain everything about myself.” Skousen added, “I’m really excited that it’s there. It’s been needed, and I’m glad that I’ve been able to be a part of establishing it.”